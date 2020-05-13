Leader of Rochdale Council calls for urgent action to help protect returning workers

The leader of Rochdale Borough Council has urged employee safety to be the number one priority as he vowed to get the local economy going again.

Councillor Allen Brett said it was vital that national guidance was put in place by companies to help ensure workers were protected from COVID-19.

He said employers had a key responsibility to assess risks and should urgently talk with their workforce and trade unions about the key safety arrangements they are putting in place.

The council leader also called on anyone not in a trade union to become a member and help to ensure their rights in the workplace are protected.

Councillor Brett said: “I want to see our borough open for business, but it is absolutely vital that employees are listened to and consulted with before they return to their place of work. The government’s publication of safety guidelines is a step forward, but it is a small step and we now need to go much further and faster.

“I also want to see all employers drawing up and publishing risk assessments in consultation with workers and the unions. It would provide vital reassurance, transparency and safety for employees.”

Councillor Brett said that council staff who can work from home will, in the main, continue to do so.

He added that the council is working hard to assist companies and will be checking that important safety measures, like social distancing, are in place.

He added: “We all want to get the economy going again. I know that from speaking to the many excellent and responsible companies across the borough. To ensure this happens as quickly and as safely as possible the government must involve the unions, so we can ensure workers are protected on their return to work, in line with the safety guidelines.”

He added: “Joining a trade union is always a good idea in any workplace; it provides people with protection, help, advice and a vital safety net if any problems occur. The unions helped lobby for an extension of the furlough scheme and will help to ensure that protection of people comes first in any return to work.”