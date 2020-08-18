Launch of ‘Getting Help Line’ to support mental wellbeing in Bury

Early Break is launching a new ‘Getting Help Line’ in Bury on 17 August 2020 to offer non-clinical, non-urgent support for anyone experiencing low level emotional health and wellbeing difficulties.

The new helpline is being launched on behalf of Bury Council and NHS Bury Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and is available to Bury residents of all ages.

The ‘Getting Help Line’ will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am until 8pm. Early Break’s experienced and professionally trained call handlers will offer confidential support by giving advice, guidance and signposting people of all ages to appropriate local services to meet their needs.

The service can be reached in a number of ways:

On the phone: 0161 464 3679 – Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm

By E-mail: GettingHelpLine@earlybreak.co.uk

Online: earlybreak.co.uk/gettinghelpline

Professionals in Bury supporting someone experiencing mental health difficulties can also refer them to the ‘Getting Help Line’ service by completing a referral form on the Early Break website.

Gemma Philburn, Emotional Health & Wellbeing Manager at Early Break, said: “Whilst our voluntary sector, public services and NHS are feeling increased pressure, we are so pleased to be able to offer this service to all residents in Bury.

“As an organisation, our work in the mental health sector has grown immensely over the past few years and it is our priority to ensure people are getting the help that they need at the right time, particularly those who are not already in contact with services or support organisations.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in partnership with NHS Bury CCG and Bury Council and, in unison, we are all committed to the emotional welfare of Bury residents.”

Cllr. Andrea Simpson, Bury Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “The coronavirus outbreak means that life has changed for all of us for a while, and it’s natural that this may cause people to feel worried or anxious, lonely or frustrated.

“The good news is that there is lots of support available locally. As part of Bury’s recovery plan, our Getting Help Line is now available six days a week for people from Bury of all ages. If you feel you need some advice, guidance or support, get in touch and the team will help to connect you with the best local services to meet your needs.”

Dr. Daniel Cooke, local GP and Clinical Director for Mental Health at NHS Bury CCG, added: “There are some simple things you can do to help you take care of your mental health and wellbeing. It’s important to still connect with people over the phone or by video call. Make sure you talk about your worries and find time to do things you enjoy.

“If you feel you need some extra support, there are lots of options in place for local people and the Getting Help Line is our latest addition, offering confidential advice and guidance to help you to access the right support.”