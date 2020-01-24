Laughing at life – Dave Spikey brings new show to Middleton Arena

Double British Comedy Award Winner Dave Spikey returns to Middleton Arena during his new 2020 tour.

The much loved stand up and star of the smash hit Channel 4 comedy ‘Phoenix Nights’ appears at the arena on Friday 27 November.

His new show – ‘A Funny Thing Happened … (I shot Derek Rigby)’ brings a wealth of new anecdotes to Middleton. Emphasising on the many funny things that happen all the time, Spikey will share his stories from home, at work, out shopping, at the vets, in prison, out with his eccentric gran and in Hong Kong.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “Dave’s comedy radar has instinctively drawn him to these small out-of-the-ordinary events that wash over most of us.Once identified, he analysis and elaborates them in his own way whilst at the same time reminding us that not only have we too witnessed them, they’ve probably happened to us! It’s this added dimension, this comedy of association that elevates the events to laugh-out-loud funny.”

Dave’s comedy career stretches over 30 years from Phoenix Nights, 8 out of 10 Cats and Bullseye, to Dead Man Weds, Magnolia, The Royal Variety Show, Parkinson and his countless live shows. In 2015 he starred in a sold out run at Manchester Arena in ‘Phoenix Nights Live’ which raised over £5 million for Comic Relief.

Dave was the first comedian to ever appear at Middleton Arena, and has performed sold-out shows at the venue in 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2017.

Dave Spikey – ‘A Funny Thing Happened’ visits Middleton Arena at 7.30pm on Friday 27 November. Tickets (£18.50) from www.middletonarena.com or by phoning 0300 303 8633. And you can buy in person at Heywood Civic Centre.