The Government ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ enters it’s final week from next Monday, where many Bury eateries are offering 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday, with the deal up to £10 per person.
Please make sure to book beforehand, and please respect the guidelines in place, any abuse towards staff is not tolerated.
Here is a list of all participating restaurants taking part in Bury.
Fresh Bites Cafe
https://www.burymarket.com/index.aspx?articleid=8352&Category=7&showsidelist=1
Wyndham Block, Stall 31,32,40, BL9 0BJ
Alisons fresh and tasty
https://www.facebook.com/FreshAndTastyBury
3-4 Princess block, Open market , BL9 0BJ
Jan’s Kitchen
https://www.facebook.com/janskitchenbury
1 Murray Road, BL9 0BJ
Sky Bar
Unit 4, Kay Gardens, BL9 0BL
Restaurante Verona LTD
Ground Floor and Bst, 19 Silver Street, BL9 0EU
Tre Amici Pizzeria
https://treamicipizzeria.co.uk
7 Broad Street, BL9 0DA
T&N Restaurant
https://www.facebook.com/millgatebury
21 Princess Parade, BL9 0QL
Subway
26-28, Market Street, BL9 0AJ
Bap
http://www.bapuk.org.uk/bap-in-bury/
46 The Haymarket, BL9 0BX
Costa Coffee – Bury Market Square
29-31 Princess Parade, BL9 0QL
Rollers Cafe, Bury
https://www.facebook.com/Rollerscafe
33 The Haymarket, BL9 0BX
Desi Chicken & Pizza
15-17, Bolton Street, BL9 0EY
Ground Up
https://www.facebook.com/GroundUpBury
8 Market Street, BL9 0AJ
Bloom Coffee Co. (pictured)
6 Market Street, BL9 0AJ
Pizzeria Bella Italia
16 Bolton Street, BL9 0LQ
Katsouris Delicatessen Ltd
22-25 Market Square, BL9 0BD
Quick Crepes Bury
21 Minden Parade, BL9 0QG
Zen Lounge
https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g528789-d7002113-Reviews-Zen_Cafe_Lounge-Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html
Ground Floor, 50 Bolton Street, BL9 0LL
Leckenbys Tearoom
27 Minden Parade, BL9 0QG
Coffee Creations
https://www.baristacreations.co.uk
2 Union Arcade, BL9 0QF
Tim Hortons
Mill Gate Shopping Centre, 1A Union St, BL9 0NY
McDonalds, Woodfields Retail Park
https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html
Woodfields Retail Park Peel Way, BL9 5BY
West Ivy
2 Rock Place, BL9 0JX
Drip
https://www.facebook.com/driprestauarant
1 South Street, BL9 0JS
Bake & Take
https://therockbury.com/bake-take/
25 Central Street, BL9 0JN
Costa Coffee – Bury Rock
https://therockbury.com/costa/
1 St. Johns Square, BL9 0JL
Ice Box
https://www.facebook.com/IceBoxBury
154 Heywood Street, BL9 7DY
Shazia’s Street Food Limited
https://www.facebook.com/shaziastreetfood
99-101 Rochdale Road, BL9 7BA
H’s Diner
https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g528789-d11999194-Reviews-H_s_Diner_restaurant-Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html
Unit 1, Britannia Warehouse, Ormond Street, BL9 7AJ
The Swan and Cemetery
https://www.swanandcemetery.co.uk
406 Manchester Road, BL9 9NS
Asha Tottington Limited
294 Tottington Road, BL8 1TA
Avasarni
https://restaurantguru.com/Avasarni-United-Kingdom/menu
Avasarni 204, Dumers Lane, M26 2GF
Crowded House
626 Manchester Road, BL9 9SU
Stables Country Club
http://www.lavenderhotels.co.uk/stables-country-club
Walshaw Road, BL8 1PU
Bolholt Residential Club Limited
https://www.bw-bolholtcountryparkhotel.co.uk
Walshaw Road, BL8 1PU
McDonald’s Store 946 Pilsworth
https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html
Little 66, BL9 8RD
The Black Bull Bury
https://www.facebook.com/blackbullbury
8-10, Lowercroft Road, BL8 2EY
The Victoria Walshaw (pictured)
http://www.thevictoriawalshaw.com
12-14 Hall Street, BL8 3BD
The Bridge Cafe
https://www.facebook.com/thebridgecafe
91 Church Street West, Radcliffe, M26 2SX
Queen Anne Inn
6 Hollins Lane, BL9 8JH
The Church Inn
https://www.thechurchinnbirtle.co.uk/menu
Castle Hill Road, BL9 6UH
Chilli Pepper Restaurant
http://www.chilli-pepper.co.uk
23 Church Street West, M26 2SP
Beth’s Coffee shop
47 Blackburn Street, Radcliffe, M26 1NR
Italia Mia
https://www.facebook.com/Italiamiaradcliffe
21 Stand Lane, Radcliffe, M26 1NW
Marie’s Coffee Shop
https://www.facebook.com/Mariescoffeeshop
21 Blackburn Street, Radcliffe, M26 1NN
23 Church Street, Ainsworth, BL2 5RA
Armaan
1 Outwood Road, Radcliffe, M26 1AQ
Nutri Gains kitchen
3 Radcliffe New Road, Whitefield, M45 7QX
Duke William Inn
Well Street, BL2 5SQ
Pinnacle Living The Pavilion LTD
https://www.pavilionrestaurant.co.uk
The Pavilion,2 Birtle Brook Village, Elbut Lane, BL9 7UJ
McDonald’s Store 671 Radcliffe
https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html
Riverside Retail Park, M26 3DA
Subway
Unit 6 Elms Square, Bury New Road, M45 7TA
Northern Crafthouse
http://www.northerncrafthouse.co.uk
271 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 8QP
The Dungeon Inn
https://www.thwaites.co.uk/pubs-and-pub-finder/pubs/tottington/dungeon-inn/
9 Turton Road, Tottington, BL8 4AW
Shahbaaz Curry Cottage Limited
Radcliffe Moor Road, M26 3WL
One88 Kitchen & Bar
188 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 6QF
Possabilities Social Lounge
Cherwell Green Office,Cherwell Gree, 68 Cherwell Avenue, OL10 4SY
Unsy’s Rotisserie Chicken Limited
https://www.facebook.com/unsysrotisseriechicken
1, Stopes Road, BL3 1NP
Al Bosco Ristorante
2 Robin Road, BL9 5QP
The Bird at Birtle
239 Bury & Rochdale Old Road, OL10 4BQ
Subway
Unit 7, Times Retail Park, Dawson Street, OL10 4PN
McDonald’s Store 409 Whitefield
https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/location/whitefield/whitefield/103-bury-new-road/8260409.html
Bury New Road, M45 7EG
Subway
Meadows Service Station, 1041 Bury Road, BL2 6PY
Whitefield Coffee Shop
Instagram: @whitefieldcoffee
83 Park Lane, Whitefield, M45 7HL
The Red Hall Hotel ( Bury) LTD
Red Hall, Manchester Road, BL9 5NA
The Same Yet Inn
145 Simister Lane, Prestwich, M25 2SF
Park Farm Tearooms
Park Life Café Lakeside – Heaton Park
https://www.facebook.com/parklifecafeheatonpark
St Margarets Road, M25 2GT
The Jolly Carter
168 Church Street, Little Lever, BL3 1BW
Holcombe Tap
13 Bolton Road West, Ramsbottom, BL0 9NA
Croma Prestwich
https://www.cromapizza.co.uk/restaurants/prestwich/
30 Longfield Centre, Prestwich, M25 1AY
The Horseshoe Inn (pictured)
https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g1096789-d3646513-Reviews-The_Horseshoe_Inn-Radcliffe_Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html
Fold Road, Stoneclough/Radcliffe, M26 1FT
Costa Coffee – Prestwich Village
Unit 4 Radius, 33 Longfield Centre, M25 1AY
The Hideaway Coffee Bar Ltd
https://www.facebook.com/Thehideaeaycoffeebar/
479 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AD
BNR Kitchen Ltd T/A Istanbul Grill
https://www.istanbulgrills.co.uk
458 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AX
Tito’s Asian Grill
https://www.facebook.com/titosasiangrill
453 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AF
Waggon and Horses
https://www.thewaggonhawkshaw.co.uk
360 Bolton Road, Hawkshaw, BL8 4JL
Owd Betts
Edenfield Road, OL12 7TY
The Hare and Hounds
https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/lancashire/hare-hounds/
865 Bury Road, OL11 4AA
Folk Prestwich
https://www.facebook.com/folkprestwich
401 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AA
Nutters Restaurant
Edenfield Road, OL12 7TT
Eagle and Child Ramsbottom
3 Whalley Road, Ramsbottom, BL0 0DL
Owens Restaurant & Bar
http://www.owensramsbottom.co.uk/Owens/Welcome_to_Owens.html
10 Railway Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9AL
The Grapes
https://www.facebook.com/TheGrapesAtBamford
69 Norden Road, OL11 5PN
Hearth of the Ram
13 Peel Brow, Ramsbottom, BL0 0AA
DRINC
Instagram: @drinccoffeebar
Ground Floor, 9B Bridge Street, BL0 9AB
China Cottage Ltd
40 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9HX
Baratxuri (pictured)
1-3 Smithy Street, BL0 9AT
Levanter
10 Square Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9BE
La Dolce Vita
1b, Bamford Precinct Martlett Avenue, OL11 5QY
Rhode Island Coffee LTD
Kearsley Mill, Crompton Road, M26 1RH
The Chocolate Cafe
https://www.chocolate-cafe.co.uk
2 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9HX
Tre Ciccio Ramsbottom
16-18, Market Place, BL0 9HT
Grapper Restaurant
https://croftersbradshaw.co.uk
103 Bradshaw Road, BL2 3EW
Old Mill Hotel
http://www.lavenderhotels.co.uk/the-old-mill
Springwood Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9DS
Dalchini Indian Restaurant
876, Bradshaw Road, BL7 0HR
The Elephant & Castle
https://www.theelephantandcastlebamford.com
608 Bury Road, OL11 4AU
