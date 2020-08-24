The Government ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ enters it’s final week from next Monday, where many Bury eateries are offering 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday, with the deal up to £10 per person.

Please make sure to book beforehand, and please respect the guidelines in place, any abuse towards staff is not tolerated.

Here is a list of all participating restaurants taking part in Bury.

Fresh Bites Cafe

https://www.burymarket.com/index.aspx?articleid=8352&Category=7&showsidelist=1

Wyndham Block, Stall 31,32,40, BL9 0BJ

Alisons fresh and tasty

https://www.facebook.com/FreshAndTastyBury

3-4 Princess block, Open market , BL9 0BJ

Jan’s Kitchen

https://www.facebook.com/janskitchenbury

1 Murray Road, BL9 0BJ

Sky Bar

Unit 4, Kay Gardens, BL9 0BL

Restaurante Verona LTD

Ground Floor and Bst, 19 Silver Street, BL9 0EU

Tre Amici Pizzeria

https://treamicipizzeria.co.uk

7 Broad Street, BL9 0DA

T&N Restaurant

https://www.facebook.com/millgatebury

21 Princess Parade, BL9 0QL

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

26-28, Market Street, BL9 0AJ

Bap

http://www.bapuk.org.uk/bap-in-bury/

46 The Haymarket, BL9 0BX

Costa Coffee – Bury Market Square

https://www.costa.co.uk

29-31 Princess Parade, BL9 0QL

Rollers Cafe, Bury

https://www.facebook.com/Rollerscafe

33 The Haymarket, BL9 0BX

Desi Chicken & Pizza

https://desichickenbury.co.uk

15-17, Bolton Street, BL9 0EY

Ground Up

https://www.facebook.com/GroundUpBury

8 Market Street, BL9 0AJ

Bloom Coffee Co. (pictured)

https://www.bloomcoffee.co.uk

6 Market Street, BL9 0AJ

Pizzeria Bella Italia

16 Bolton Street, BL9 0LQ

Katsouris Delicatessen Ltd

22-25 Market Square, BL9 0BD

Quick Crepes Bury

21 Minden Parade, BL9 0QG

Zen Lounge

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g528789-d7002113-Reviews-Zen_Cafe_Lounge-Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html

Ground Floor, 50 Bolton Street, BL9 0LL

Leckenbys Tearoom

http://www.leckenbys.co.uk

27 Minden Parade, BL9 0QG

Coffee Creations

https://www.baristacreations.co.uk

2 Union Arcade, BL9 0QF

Tim Hortons

https://www.timhortons.com

Mill Gate Shopping Centre, 1A Union St, BL9 0NY

McDonalds, The Rock

64 – 66 The Rock, Millgate Shopping Centre, BL9 0PB

McDonalds, Woodfields Retail Park

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html

Woodfields Retail Park Peel Way, BL9 5BY

West Ivy

https://www.westivy.co.uk

2 Rock Place, BL9 0JX

Drip

https://www.facebook.com/driprestauarant

1 South Street, BL9 0JS

Bake & Take

https://therockbury.com/bake-take/

25 Central Street, BL9 0JN

Costa Coffee – Bury Rock

https://therockbury.com/costa/

1 St. Johns Square, BL9 0JL

Ice Box

https://www.facebook.com/IceBoxBury

154 Heywood Street, BL9 7DY

Shazia’s Street Food Limited

https://www.facebook.com/shaziastreetfood

99-101 Rochdale Road, BL9 7BA

H’s Diner

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g528789-d11999194-Reviews-H_s_Diner_restaurant-Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html

Unit 1, Britannia Warehouse, Ormond Street, BL9 7AJ

The Swan and Cemetery

https://www.swanandcemetery.co.uk

406 Manchester Road, BL9 9NS

Asha Tottington Limited

http://www.ashacuisine.co.uk

294 Tottington Road, BL8 1TA

Avasarni

https://restaurantguru.com/Avasarni-United-Kingdom/menu

Avasarni 204, Dumers Lane, M26 2GF

Crowded House

626 Manchester Road, BL9 9SU

Stables Country Club

http://www.lavenderhotels.co.uk/stables-country-club

Walshaw Road, BL8 1PU

Bolholt Residential Club Limited

https://www.bw-bolholtcountryparkhotel.co.uk

Walshaw Road, BL8 1PU

McDonald’s Store 946 Pilsworth

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html

Little 66, BL9 8RD

The Black Bull Bury

https://www.facebook.com/blackbullbury

8-10, Lowercroft Road, BL8 2EY

The Victoria Walshaw (pictured)

http://www.thevictoriawalshaw.com

12-14 Hall Street, BL8 3BD

The Bridge Cafe

https://www.facebook.com/thebridgecafe

91 Church Street West, Radcliffe, M26 2SX

Queen Anne Inn

6 Hollins Lane, BL9 8JH

The Church Inn

https://www.thechurchinnbirtle.co.uk/menu

Castle Hill Road, BL9 6UH

Chilli Pepper Restaurant

http://www.chilli-pepper.co.uk

23 Church Street West, M26 2SP

Beth’s Coffee shop

47 Blackburn Street, Radcliffe, M26 1NR

Italia Mia

https://www.facebook.com/Italiamiaradcliffe

21 Stand Lane, Radcliffe, M26 1NW

Marie’s Coffee Shop

https://www.facebook.com/Mariescoffeeshop

21 Blackburn Street, Radcliffe, M26 1NN

Casalingo Italian Restaurant https://casalingo.co.uk.com

23 Church Street, Ainsworth, BL2 5RA

Armaan

https://armaanonline.co.uk

1 Outwood Road, Radcliffe, M26 1AQ

Nutri Gains kitchen

3 Radcliffe New Road, Whitefield, M45 7QX

Duke William Inn

Well Street, BL2 5SQ

Pinnacle Living The Pavilion LTD

https://www.pavilionrestaurant.co.uk

The Pavilion,2 Birtle Brook Village, Elbut Lane, BL9 7UJ

McDonald’s Store 671 Radcliffe

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html

Riverside Retail Park, M26 3DA

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

Unit 6 Elms Square, Bury New Road, M45 7TA

Northern Crafthouse

http://www.northerncrafthouse.co.uk

271 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 8QP

The Dungeon Inn

https://www.thwaites.co.uk/pubs-and-pub-finder/pubs/tottington/dungeon-inn/

9 Turton Road, Tottington, BL8 4AW

Shahbaaz Curry Cottage Limited

https://shahbaaz.co.uk

Radcliffe Moor Road, M26 3WL

One88 Kitchen & Bar

188 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 6QF

Possabilities Social Lounge

Cherwell Green Office,Cherwell Gree, 68 Cherwell Avenue, OL10 4SY

Unsy’s Rotisserie Chicken Limited

https://www.facebook.com/unsysrotisseriechicken

1, Stopes Road, BL3 1NP

Al Bosco Ristorante

2 Robin Road, BL9 5QP

The Bird at Birtle

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

239 Bury & Rochdale Old Road, OL10 4BQ

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

Unit 7, Times Retail Park, Dawson Street, OL10 4PN

McDonald’s Store 409 Whitefield

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/location/whitefield/whitefield/103-bury-new-road/8260409.html

Bury New Road, M45 7EG

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

Meadows Service Station, 1041 Bury Road, BL2 6PY

Whitefield Coffee Shop

Instagram: @whitefieldcoffee

83 Park Lane, Whitefield, M45 7HL

The Red Hall Hotel ( Bury) LTD

Red Hall, Manchester Road, BL9 5NA

The Same Yet Inn

https://www.thesameyetinn.com

145 Simister Lane, Prestwich, M25 2SF

Park Farm Tearooms

206-210, Manchester Road, BL9 5NP

Park Life Café Stables – Heaton Park