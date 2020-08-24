The Government ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ enters it’s final week from next Monday, where many Bury eateries are offering 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday, with the deal up to £10 per person.

Please make sure to book beforehand, and please respect the guidelines in place, any abuse towards staff is not tolerated.

Here is a list of all participating restaurants taking part in Bury.

Fresh Bites Cafe

https://www.burymarket.com/index.aspx?articleid=8352&Category=7&showsidelist=1

Wyndham Block, Stall 31,32,40, BL9 0BJ

Alisons fresh and tasty

https://www.facebook.com/FreshAndTastyBury

3-4 Princess block, Open market , BL9 0BJ

Jan’s Kitchen

https://www.facebook.com/janskitchenbury

1 Murray Road, BL9 0BJ

Sky Bar

Unit 4, Kay Gardens, BL9 0BL

Restaurante Verona LTD

Ground Floor and Bst, 19 Silver Street, BL9 0EU

Tre Amici Pizzeria

https://treamicipizzeria.co.uk

7 Broad Street, BL9 0DA

T&N Restaurant

https://www.facebook.com/millgatebury

21 Princess Parade, BL9 0QL

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

26-28, Market Street, BL9 0AJ

Bap

http://www.bapuk.org.uk/bap-in-bury/

46 The Haymarket, BL9 0BX

Costa Coffee – Bury Market Square

https://www.costa.co.uk

29-31 Princess Parade, BL9 0QL

Rollers Cafe, Bury

https://www.facebook.com/Rollerscafe

33 The Haymarket, BL9 0BX

Desi Chicken & Pizza

https://desichickenbury.co.uk

15-17, Bolton Street, BL9 0EY

Ground Up

https://www.facebook.com/GroundUpBury

8 Market Street, BL9 0AJ

Bloom Coffee Co. (pictured)

https://www.bloomcoffee.co.uk

6 Market Street, BL9 0AJ

Pizzeria Bella Italia

16 Bolton Street, BL9 0LQ

Katsouris Delicatessen Ltd

22-25 Market Square, BL9 0BD

Quick Crepes Bury

21 Minden Parade, BL9 0QG

Zen Lounge

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g528789-d7002113-Reviews-Zen_Cafe_Lounge-Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html

Ground Floor, 50 Bolton Street, BL9 0LL

Leckenbys Tearoom

http://www.leckenbys.co.uk

27 Minden Parade, BL9 0QG

Coffee Creations

https://www.baristacreations.co.uk

2 Union Arcade, BL9 0QF

Tim Hortons

https://www.timhortons.com

Mill Gate Shopping Centre, 1A Union St, BL9 0NY

McDonalds, Woodfields Retail Park

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html

Woodfields Retail Park Peel Way, BL9 5BY

West Ivy

https://www.westivy.co.uk

2 Rock Place, BL9 0JX

Drip

https://www.facebook.com/driprestauarant

1 South Street, BL9 0JS

Bake & Take

https://therockbury.com/bake-take/

25 Central Street, BL9 0JN

Costa Coffee – Bury Rock

https://therockbury.com/costa/

1 St. Johns Square, BL9 0JL

Ice Box

https://www.facebook.com/IceBoxBury

154 Heywood Street, BL9 7DY

Shazia’s Street Food Limited

https://www.facebook.com/shaziastreetfood

99-101 Rochdale Road, BL9 7BA

H’s Diner

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g528789-d11999194-Reviews-H_s_Diner_restaurant-Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html

Unit 1, Britannia Warehouse, Ormond Street, BL9 7AJ

The Swan and Cemetery

https://www.swanandcemetery.co.uk

406 Manchester Road, BL9 9NS

Asha Tottington Limited

http://www.ashacuisine.co.uk

294 Tottington Road, BL8 1TA

Avasarni

https://restaurantguru.com/Avasarni-United-Kingdom/menu

Avasarni 204, Dumers Lane, M26 2GF

Crowded House

626 Manchester Road, BL9 9SU

Stables Country Club

http://www.lavenderhotels.co.uk/stables-country-club

Walshaw Road, BL8 1PU

Bolholt Residential Club Limited

https://www.bw-bolholtcountryparkhotel.co.uk

Walshaw Road, BL8 1PU

McDonald’s Store 946 Pilsworth

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html

Little 66, BL9 8RD

The Black Bull Bury

https://www.facebook.com/blackbullbury

8-10, Lowercroft Road, BL8 2EY

The Victoria Walshaw (pictured)

http://www.thevictoriawalshaw.com

12-14 Hall Street, BL8 3BD

The Bridge Cafe

https://www.facebook.com/thebridgecafe

91 Church Street West, Radcliffe, M26 2SX

Queen Anne Inn

6 Hollins Lane, BL9 8JH

The Church Inn

https://www.thechurchinnbirtle.co.uk/menu

Castle Hill Road, BL9 6UH

Chilli Pepper Restaurant

http://www.chilli-pepper.co.uk

23 Church Street West, M26 2SP

Beth’s Coffee shop 

47 Blackburn Street, Radcliffe, M26 1NR

Italia Mia

https://www.facebook.com/Italiamiaradcliffe

21 Stand Lane, Radcliffe, M26 1NW

Marie’s Coffee Shop

https://www.facebook.com/Mariescoffeeshop

21 Blackburn Street, Radcliffe, M26 1NN

23 Church Street, Ainsworth, BL2 5RA

Armaan

https://armaanonline.co.uk

1 Outwood Road, Radcliffe, M26 1AQ

Nutri Gains kitchen

3 Radcliffe New Road, Whitefield, M45 7QX

Duke William Inn

Well Street, BL2 5SQ

Pinnacle Living The Pavilion LTD

https://www.pavilionrestaurant.co.uk

The Pavilion,2 Birtle Brook Village, Elbut Lane, BL9 7UJ

McDonald’s Store 671 Radcliffe

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html

Riverside Retail Park, M26 3DA

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

Unit 6 Elms Square, Bury New Road, M45 7TA

Northern Crafthouse

http://www.northerncrafthouse.co.uk

271 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 8QP

The Dungeon Inn

https://www.thwaites.co.uk/pubs-and-pub-finder/pubs/tottington/dungeon-inn/

9 Turton Road, Tottington, BL8 4AW

Shahbaaz Curry Cottage Limited

https://shahbaaz.co.uk

Radcliffe Moor Road, M26 3WL

One88 Kitchen & Bar

188 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 6QF

Possabilities Social Lounge

Cherwell Green Office,Cherwell Gree, 68 Cherwell Avenue, OL10 4SY

Unsy’s Rotisserie Chicken Limited

https://www.facebook.com/unsysrotisseriechicken

1, Stopes Road, BL3 1NP

Al Bosco Ristorante

2 Robin Road, BL9 5QP

The Bird at Birtle

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

239 Bury & Rochdale Old Road, OL10 4BQ

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

Unit 7, Times Retail Park, Dawson Street, OL10 4PN

McDonald’s Store 409 Whitefield

https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/location/whitefield/whitefield/103-bury-new-road/8260409.html

Bury New Road, M45 7EG

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-GB

Meadows Service Station, 1041 Bury Road, BL2 6PY

Whitefield Coffee Shop

Instagram: @whitefieldcoffee

83 Park Lane, Whitefield, M45 7HL

The Red Hall Hotel ( Bury) LTD

Red Hall, Manchester Road, BL9 5NA

The Same Yet Inn

https://www.thesameyetinn.com

145 Simister Lane, Prestwich, M25 2SF

Park Farm Tearooms

Park Life Café Stables – Heaton Park
St Margarets Road, M25 2GT

Park Life Café Lakeside – Heaton Park

https://www.facebook.com/parklifecafeheatonpark

St Margarets Road, M25 2GT

The Jolly Carter

https://thejollycarter.com

168 Church Street, Little Lever, BL3 1BW

Holcombe Tap

https://holcombetap.co.uk

13 Bolton Road West, Ramsbottom, BL0 9NA

Croma Prestwich

https://www.cromapizza.co.uk/restaurants/prestwich/

30 Longfield Centre, Prestwich, M25 1AY

The Horseshoe Inn (pictured)

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g1096789-d3646513-Reviews-The_Horseshoe_Inn-Radcliffe_Bury_Greater_Manchester_England.html

Fold Road, Stoneclough/Radcliffe, M26 1FT

Costa Coffee – Prestwich Village

https://www.costa.co.uk

Unit 4 Radius, 33 Longfield Centre, M25 1AY

The Hideaway Coffee Bar Ltd

https://www.facebook.com/Thehideaeaycoffeebar/

479 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AD

BNR Kitchen Ltd T/A Istanbul Grill

https://www.istanbulgrills.co.uk

458 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AX

Tito’s Asian Grill

https://www.facebook.com/titosasiangrill

453 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AF

Waggon and Horses

https://www.thewaggonhawkshaw.co.uk

360 Bolton Road, Hawkshaw, BL8 4JL

Owd Betts

http://owdbetts.com

Edenfield Road, OL12 7TY

The Hare and Hounds

https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/lancashire/hare-hounds/

865 Bury Road, OL11 4AA

Folk Prestwich

https://www.facebook.com/folkprestwich

401 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AA

Nutters Restaurant

Edenfield Road, OL12 7TT

Eagle and Child Ramsbottom

3 Whalley Road, Ramsbottom, BL0 0DL

Owens Restaurant & Bar

http://www.owensramsbottom.co.uk/Owens/Welcome_to_Owens.html

10 Railway Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9AL

The Grapes

https://www.facebook.com/TheGrapesAtBamford

69 Norden Road, OL11 5PN

Hearth of the Ram

13 Peel Brow, Ramsbottom, BL0 0AA

DRINC

Instagram: @drinccoffeebar

Ground Floor, 9B Bridge Street, BL0 9AB

China Cottage Ltd

40 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9HX

Baratxuri (pictured)

1-3 Smithy Street, BL0 9AT

Levanter

10 Square Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9BE

La Dolce Vita

1b, Bamford Precinct Martlett Avenue, OL11 5QY

Rhode Island Coffee LTD

Kearsley Mill, Crompton Road, M26 1RH

The Chocolate Cafe

https://www.chocolate-cafe.co.uk

2 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9HX

Tre Ciccio Ramsbottom

16-18, Market Place, BL0 9HT

Grapper Restaurant

https://croftersbradshaw.co.uk

103 Bradshaw Road, BL2 3EW

Old Mill Hotel

http://www.lavenderhotels.co.uk/the-old-mill

Springwood Street, Ramsbottom, BL0 9DS

Dalchini Indian Restaurant

https://thedalchini.uk/#/home

876, Bradshaw Road, BL7 0HR

The Elephant & Castle

https://www.theelephantandcastlebamford.com

608 Bury Road, OL11 4AU