We are receiving reports this afternoon of a large police presence in Grosvenor Street, Radcliffe.

Local residents have reported several police cars in the Grosvenor Street area of Radcliffe along with the police helicopter overhead.

It is believed a police dog unit is also at the scene.

There has also been reports of a gun shot although this at present is unsubstantiated.

Great Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow on this developing story…