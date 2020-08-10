Large lorry fire closes M62 between J21 & J22

The M62 is currently closed in both directions between J21 & J22 due to a lorry fire.

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue service are on-scene and are telling people to avoid the area.

In a statement, Highways England said: “The M62 in Greater Manchester is closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency services are at scene being assisted by Highways England Traffic Officers.

Road users are advised to divert eastbound by following the solid triangle symbol on road signs. Leave at J21 and take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the A6193 eastbound. Then take the A640 southbound. Then follow the A672 northbound to re-join the M62 at J22

For road users travelling westbound follow the hollow diamond symbol on road signs. Exit at J22 and take the A672 southbound. Then take the A640. Then follow the A6193 westbound to re-join the M62 at J21

There are currently approximately 5 miles of congestion in both directions approaching the closures. Additional journey times also expected on the diversion routes.

Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey.”

Richard Foleher who was driving past the scene, has shared this photo on social media:

(Lead image credit: GMFRS)