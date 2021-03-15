Landmarks in Rochdale to go purple in celebration of Census 2021

The historic bridge over the river Roch in Rochdale town centre, grade 1 listed St Leonard’s Parish Church in Middleton and the grade 1 listed Rochdale Cenotaph will join more than a hundred buildings and landmarks across England and Wales by lighting up purple this weekend to celebrate the upcoming census and its importance to local communities.

The event is being organised by The Office for National Statistics (ONS) to raise awareness of census day on March 21, a survey that happens every ten years and gives a picture of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Other iconic landmarks including the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, BT Tower in London and Blackpool Tower are signed up for the celebration, which will see them light up in the Census 2021 brand colour.

The census helps inform the allocation of public services throughout the UK, such as determining the appropriate number of school places and hospital beds needed to properly serve their communities.

Pete Benton, ONS director of census operations said: “The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every day. We wanted to shine a (purple!) light on important local buildings and landmarks, highlighting the importance of the census in helping shape the communities we live in. We’re thrilled with the support we have received and thank the borough of Rochdale for their participation. Now is the time for everyone to complete their census and be part of history.”

The bridge over the river Roch in Rochdale town centre, St Leonard’s Parish Church in Middleton and Rochdale Cenotaph will light up purple on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 March.

Every household in England and Wales is now receiving their census letters with unique access codes enabling them to fill in their census online. Census day is March 21, but you can fill yours in as soon as you receive your letter if you’re confident there will be no change in who usually lives in your household. Papers forms are available for those who need it, plus a range of other support.

The census support centre number is 0800 141 2021 and there’s more information at www.rochdale.gov.uk/Census2021