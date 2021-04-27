Lancashire Police launch urgent missing appeal for man who has links to Rochdale

9pm UPDATE – Matthew Holbrook has been found safe and well.

Lancashire Police have launched an urgent missing appeal for a man who has links to the Littleborough area of Rochdale.

Matthew Holbrook went missing from the Royal Blackburn Hospital yesterday (April 26th) at 5 pm within the grounds of the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The 38-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with blue eyes, a full beard and short dark brown hair (he is pictured above before he had his hair cut short).

He also has a tattoo on his neck.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, dark coloured work combat trousers and red trainers.

Matthew has links to Blackburn, Littleborough and Manchester city centre.

Police are asking that members of the public do not approach Matthew, who may be confused, but instead contact us with a description of his location and clothing.

PC Lee Aspden of Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for Matthew’s health and well-being and would urge members of the public to help us with any sighting of him so we can get him back to the hospital.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2462@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1094 of April 26th.