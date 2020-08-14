Kirkholt Medical Practice welcomes artwork from local school.

The new Kirkholt Medical Practice based at the Strand which opened in May 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic has received a fantastic piece of artwork designed and produced by a local primary school.

Children from the year 3 class at St. Mary’s CE Primary School in Rochdale enjoyed a trip and perimeter walk round the site back in November 2019 when it was half way through construction. The class of 29 pupils were delighted to visit the £2.3 million facility and receive a presentation on the new health centre and how it would look once completed. To mark the children’s visit the class collectively designed and produced a piece of artwork which now has pride of place in the new health centre.

Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions the class have been unable to visit the practice to see the artwork, but practice staff wanted to share their thanks and appreciation to the children for producing the artwork.

Staff at the new medical practice have settled in well and adapted to the new ways of working during the Covid-19 pandemic. The team which consists of general practitioners, advanced nurse practitioners, specialist diabetes nurses, healthcare assistants, in house counsellors, focused care workers, reception and admin staff, social prescribers and pharmacists benefits more than 6,000 local people and provides a variety of health and community services for Kirkholt. The centre is a training practice and they will be welcoming two trainee GPs to join them in the near future.

Dr Andrew Elliott, Lead GP at Kirkholt Medical Practice said: “We are delighted to be up and running in our fantastic new health centre. The artwork created by the children has taken pride of place in the reception area. We are sorry that the class haven’t been able to visit to see the artwork in person, however we want them to know how much we appreciate their work.

“At the practice we are starting to see more patients face to face in a safe environment and are working hard on plans for the up and coming flu season.”

Any local resident can choose to register at the new centre by contacting the practice on their website www.kirkholtmedicalpractice.org.uk or calling the practice telephone number – 01706 664130.

The new address for the practice is: Kirkholt Medical Practice, The Strand, Kirkholt, Rochdale. OL11 2JG.