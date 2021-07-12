Kieran Trippier to be offered Freedom of the Borough of Bury following England’s EURO 2020 campaign

Bury-born Kieran Trippier is to be offered Freedom of the Borough of Bury following England’s EURO 2020 campaign, the council leader has confirmed.

Trippier who was born in 1990 and grew up in Summerseat has been a key part of Southgate’s squad since his first senior call up in 2017.

Since 2017, he has earned 33 senior caps scoring just once, a memorable free-kick against Croatia in the semi-final at the 2018 World Cup.

He also made the assist for Luke Shaw in Sunday’s EURO final.

Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council said: “We have yet again seen the talents of one of our own here in Bury. Kieran Trippier was instrumental in the England goal during the final and has been a key part of this hugely impressive squad. No other Bury lad has reached the level he has for his country’s team.

This is worthy of our highest level of recognition. That is why I am pleased to confirm that we will be awarding Kieran the Freedom of the Borough of Bury. We hope this recognition will be a sign of not only his outstanding personal achievement but the role he has played as part of a team that has inspired us to come together as a nation during such a difficult time.”

Honorary Freedom is the highest civic honour that can be bestowed by the council. Among those who have been awarded the honour in recent years are the Oscar-winning film director Danny Boyle and the rock group Elbow.

O’Brien added: “The last month of football has given many of us a much-needed lift in our spirits, not least because of the pandemic, lockdowns and disruption in our lives over the past 16 months. Despite the result last night, I think we can all look back on the tournament with a great deal of pride. It offered us a glimpse of a nation more united, happier and hopeful.

The tournament was lost but let us not lose the sense of togetherness and optimism that we have seen. This is even more important in the wake of the vile racist abuse directed at some of the players, which must be strongly condemned and stamped out. The players and management have been at the forefront of this new attitude, and despite the result, have made us all proud.”

Across the 2018 World Cup and EURO 2020 combined, Trippier created more chances than any other defender (28). Overall, only Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne (36) has created more than him between the two tournaments.

He is also the first man from Bury to assist a goal in a European Championship final.