Keeping safe at home during self-isolation

Residents have been assured that services to help those suffering domestic abuse remain in place during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Professionals are ready to step in, aware that job loss, social isolation and disrupted routines could trigger an increase in the risk of violence at home.

Councillor Sharon Briggs, cabinet member for communities, said: “Our message to you is: you are not alone, and we are here to support you during this even more difficult time.

“Our dedicated team is providing additional support such as more frequent contact with those at risk as well as developing safety plans. We know that victims, survivors and families of domestic abuse might feel more unsafe during this time, especially if they are self-isolating and staying at home with an abuser.

“This is a hard time for everyone, and I’d also like to call on our strong communities to think about their neighbours who are in isolation and may be at risk to provide support and to contact support services where needed.”

How to get help: