Keep the home fires burning – and celebrate VE Day with us

We may have to stay indoors, but that won’t stop us painting the borough red, white and blue on VE Day next Friday.

From making bunting to recreating classic wartime dishes, the council has a range of online ideas and ways you can join in to celebrate the 75th anniversary of this momentous day.

So if you want to make some wartime carrot cake, learn to dance the Lindy Hop, make your own V for Victory signs or learn the history of our own Lancashire Fusiliers, go to www.bury.gov.uk/veday-75

Councillor David Jones, leader of Bury Council, said: “The Prime Minister described the coronavirus battle as the biggest threat to our country since the Second World War.

“It’s far too early for us to be declaring victory in this current struggle, but that won’t stop us celebrating one of the greatest occasions in British and world history – even if we have to do so indoors.

“Let’s create a street party atmosphere while still keeping our distance and stopping the virus spreading. And let’s honour the bravery of those who served and those who continue to serve our country.”

Celebrations in Bury

Read All About It – Bury Times 1945 on BorrowBox. Go to our online Bury Libraries and Archive Service and read newspaper cuttings on how the people of Bury celebrated VE Day. Not a member? Not a problem – join at https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15302

VE75 Service – Bury Parish Church will be holding a Zoom Service on 8 May at 11am.

The Last Post – listen to the Last Post being played on Bury Council’s social media channels at 2.55pm, and play this from your home: https://www.mfiles.co.uk/scores/the-last-post.pdf

VE75 Twitter Hour – from 4pm, share your memories and experiences of VE day, from 1945 to anniversaries of this date, as well as saying thanks to Bury’s veterans – use the hashtag #VE75Bury. For those without online access, share your thoughts by calling 0161 253 5353.

Cry For Peace Around the World – join people from across the globe at 6.55pm in this special rendition. Download the text at https://www.veday75.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Cry-for-peace-around-the-world-cert.pdf or use your own words. For those without digital access you can call in your ‘Cry for Peace’ for the words to be recorded as part of Bury’s archive of VE75 commemorations by calling 0161 253 5353 (lines open 9am-5pm). Share your #poemsofpeace at #VE75Bury

Join in with national events

Voices of War – listen to first-hand accounts of VE Day selected from the Imperial War Museum’s archive: iwm.org.uk

Nation’s Toast – lift a glass and recite “To those who gave so much, we thank you”

Ringing Out For Peace – church bells may not be able to ring out, but why not ring your own bells on your doorstep from 7pm?

We’ll Meet Again – join the Royal British Legion national singalong at 9pm, broadcast on BBC1: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/stories/ve-day-singalong

Inspired to learn more about your family history/ The National Archives have a blog to help you get started

https://blog.nationalarchives.gov.uk/family-history-books-for-beginners/