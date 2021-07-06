Junction improvements at Angouleme Way/Market Street in Bury

Work will start on Monday 12 July 2021 to improve the layout at one of Bury town centre’s busiest spots.

The scheme, at the junction of Angouleme Way and Market Street, will create better crossing facilities for cyclists and pedestrians, especially the many students at Bury College.

Alterations will incorporate a layout that separates cyclists from vehicles, with traffic signals controlling the movement of pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles.

The works are being carried out Bury Council in conjunction with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).

The work is expected to last 16 weeks and lane closures will operate on Angouleme Way and Market Street so that the works can be carried out safely.

(Lead Image Credit: Google)