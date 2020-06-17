JOY FOR MIDDLETON AS MARKET REOPENING IS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT

Middleton Gardens has been nothing short of a ghost town in the past 3 months, with the Coronavirus
pandemic forcing businesses to close in the town. A few larger brands have been open in Middleton
Shopping Centre, but the once familiar sight of the green & white aprons covering the local traders’
stalls has been sorely missed this spring.
But today, Middleton Town Centre Management are delighted to announce that the stalls will be back
in the gardens on Tuesday 23rd June.
Market Manager Victoria Davies gave her thoughts on the reopening:
“I am really pleased and excited that Middleton Market is able to reopen again on Tuesday 23rd June.
The Market Management and Directors have worked tirelessly alongside Rochdale Borough Council
and their Public Protection Team to ensure that our Market is a safe place for staff, traders and
members of the public to be and I would like to pass on my thanks to them all for their hard work over
the last few weeks.
There will be some noticeable changes in the Town Centre for both traders and shoppers and these
are in place to ensure maximum safety and protection.
I would ask all members of the public to please adhere to any guidance and signage that is apparent
in the Town Centre and with their cooperation we will be able to provide a safe Market and Town
Centre for them to begin to enjoy again”
Chair of Middleton Township Cllr Donna Williams expressed her excitement at the news, as well as
stressing how much work has gone in to implementing safety measures.
Cllr Williams said: “Middleton Town Centre Management and Directors, alongside RMBC Public
protection officers have worked together to welcome back traders and members of the public who
have all missed our market and we are pleased to announce that it will be opening on the 23rd June.
Middleton market is a much loved community asset which supports independent traders and their
customers and we are pleased to be able to announce this exciting news.
We are entering an important next phase of the economic recovery in Middleton and the reopening of
the market and the town centre is a critical step in helping traders restart their business.
We have put in place measures to ensure the shoppers maintain social distancing and we are asking
the public to support the traders in adhering to government guidelines.
Supporting local traders and businesses at this time is essential and we would welcome people to
shop local and support our traders”.
Finally, Middleton North Ward Councillor Kallum Nolan said: “With businesses inevitably hitting a
slump in recent months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a rally cry of “Spend for Britain” – well
Middleton Town Centre Management, Local Councillors & Local Businesses are now crying out for
residents to “Spend for Middleton” this coming Tuesday. Let’s do our bit and get Middleton Town
Centre back on it’s feet. Spend local, enjoy the local cafés, stay safe and help us move forward with
our Community Wealth Building Agenda”.
