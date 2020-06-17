JOY FOR MIDDLETON AS MARKET REOPENING IS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT

Middleton Gardens has been nothing short of a ghost town in the past 3 months, with the Coronavirus

pandemic forcing businesses to close in the town. A few larger brands have been open in Middleton

Shopping Centre, but the once familiar sight of the green & white aprons covering the local traders’

stalls has been sorely missed this spring.

But today, Middleton Town Centre Management are delighted to announce that the stalls will be back

in the gardens on Tuesday 23rd June.

Market Manager Victoria Davies gave her thoughts on the reopening:

“I am really pleased and excited that Middleton Market is able to reopen again on Tuesday 23rd June.

The Market Management and Directors have worked tirelessly alongside Rochdale Borough Council

and their Public Protection Team to ensure that our Market is a safe place for staff, traders and

members of the public to be and I would like to pass on my thanks to them all for their hard work over

the last few weeks.

There will be some noticeable changes in the Town Centre for both traders and shoppers and these

are in place to ensure maximum safety and protection.

I would ask all members of the public to please adhere to any guidance and signage that is apparent

in the Town Centre and with their cooperation we will be able to provide a safe Market and Town

Centre for them to begin to enjoy again”

Chair of Middleton Township Cllr Donna Williams expressed her excitement at the news, as well as

stressing how much work has gone in to implementing safety measures.

Cllr Williams said: “Middleton Town Centre Management and Directors, alongside RMBC Public

protection officers have worked together to welcome back traders and members of the public who

have all missed our market and we are pleased to announce that it will be opening on the 23rd June.

Middleton market is a much loved community asset which supports independent traders and their

customers and we are pleased to be able to announce this exciting news.

We are entering an important next phase of the economic recovery in Middleton and the reopening of

the market and the town centre is a critical step in helping traders restart their business.

We have put in place measures to ensure the shoppers maintain social distancing and we are asking

the public to support the traders in adhering to government guidelines.

Supporting local traders and businesses at this time is essential and we would welcome people to

shop local and support our traders”.

Finally, Middleton North Ward Councillor Kallum Nolan said: “With businesses inevitably hitting a

slump in recent months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a rally cry of “Spend for Britain” – well

Middleton Town Centre Management, Local Councillors & Local Businesses are now crying out for

residents to “Spend for Middleton” this coming Tuesday. Let’s do our bit and get Middleton Town

Centre back on it’s feet. Spend local, enjoy the local cafés, stay safe and help us move forward with

our Community Wealth Building Agenda”.