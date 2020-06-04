‘Join together by continuing to stay apart’ says Deputy Mayor following rise in crime

GREATER Manchester’s Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, Bev Hughes, is urging people to keep on playing their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 amidst a rise in crime and antisocial behaviour in the city-region following the easing of the lockdown.

Bev said: “The Government is increasingly leaving people to make up their own minds about how to behave to stop the spread of COVID-19. But with weak and contradictory messaging, and some very visible examples of the rules being broken, we’re not being given what we need to keep on making the best decisions.

“So while the majority of our residents are continuing to do what is right, it is sadly no surprise that some are not. In recent days, we have seen increases in gatherings of large groups, resulting in a rise in antisocial behaviour. There have been instances of raves across Greater Manchester, moorlands being destroyed by fires, and some of our parks have been left in tatters by people abusing them. We are seeing rising levels of crime, including organised crime, firearms incidents and serious assaults.

“This is extremely difficult for not only our emergency services and local authorities who have to pick up the pieces of this, but for the many people in our communities who are still very worried about the COVID-19 situation and believe that staying at home and only mixing in small groups is the right thing to do.

“Our message for Greater Manchester is very clear – we all need to keep on playing our part in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“This means continuing to stay at home as much as possible, only meeting up with others outdoors and in groups no larger than six people, and always keeping two metres apart from anyone you do not live with. It remains vital to keep on washing your hands frequently, and to self-isolate and get a test immediately if you develop symptoms.

“One thing we’ve always done in difficult times in Greater Manchester is pull together. Right now we need to do this more than ever. I am urging people to join together by continuing to stay apart, so that we can all stop coronavirus.”