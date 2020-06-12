Jail for council tax band con man

A man who tricked people into believing they could have their council tax banding has been sent to prison.

Irfan Zafar and his partners Rizwan Zafar and Nadeem Sharif tricked thousands of customers across the North West.

Operating from premises in Bury as Dalton and Dalton Tax Consultants Limited, they cold-called prospective customers, many of whom were older people, and claimed that their homes were in the wrong council tax bracket.

Customers were misled into believing they had been hand-picked by the company because they were highly likely to succeed in an application for their property to be rebanded. If successful, customers stood to receive a refund of backdated council tax overpayments (potentially thousands of pounds) and a reduction in their future council tax payments. In reality, the actual prospect of customers seeing any success was at best a little over 1%.

Customers who responded to cold calls were visited by highly trained, commission-driven field sales agents who falsely claimed to have a proven success rate in council tax rebanding. Customers were charged an upfront one-off fee of £165 for the service. The company signed up more than 7,000 customers, generating upfront fee payments of more than £1 million.

Zafar pleaded guilty to defraud on 4th March 2020 and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

Sharif was sentenced to 15 months in prison and suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 250 hours of community punishment.

Bury’s trading system started receiving complaints in 2012.

Councillor Jane Black, Bury Council’s cabinet member for the cultural economy, said: “This business set out to deliberately defraud ordinary council tax paying members of the public all over the country. They ripped people off and did nothing for the money.”

Lord Harris, chair of National Trading Standards, said: “These individuals deliberately misled and exploited innocent victims by targeting them on their own doorsteps, applying high pressure sales tactics and making false claims to deceive them into parting with their money. These sentences should serve as a warning to anyone engaging in similar schemes – your actions will not be tolerated and you could end up behind bars.

“I would like to congratulate all involved in bringing these criminals to justice. If you suspect any similar cases of criminal trading, we urge you to report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.”