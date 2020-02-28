It’s World Book Day – let’s Share a Million Stories

Come and join the reading revolution by taking part in World Book Day and pledge to Share a Million Stories.

This is a nationwide campaign to help change children’s lives, by making story-sharing a habit of a lifetime and creating readers for life. It aims to boost reading for pleasure and spark millions of imaginations.

To register, visit https://www.worldbookday.com/share-a-million-stories/ and you could win book prizes every week from 27 February to 29 March including £1,000 worth of books for schools and nurseries, £100 National Book Tokens and an exclusive signed Rob Biddulph print. You will also be able to download an array of resources for story-sharing ideas and inspiration.

Look out for your email inviting you to create your profile once you have registered so you can start to record the number of stories you’re sharing.

Remember to record your story shares on your profile!