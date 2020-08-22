INTERVIEW: The collection that is saving lives at Tesco in Bury

The Coronavirus Pandemic has affected us all in many different ways and for families up and down the country that is no different. Food Banks have seen a spike in usage since the Coronavirus hit the UK in mid-march and some families are struggling.

Many supermarkets are doing their fareshare to help out and for the good people at Tesco, that is no different.

Teaming up with FareShare and The Trussell Trust, Tesco have started food collections in all of their stores to help with depleted numbers at their food banks.

Speaking with Roch Valley Radio, Tesco Store Manager Chris Stewart spoke about the work they are doing:

“We have worked with FairShare for a number of years now and we always do regular food bank collections for them, a couple of times a year. On this occasion, as a company, we are running an extra collection that is specifically for the Coronavirus relief because The Trussell Trust and FareShare who usually receive all of our food bank collections the rest of the year, their food banks are running really depleted at the moment so Tesco have put on an additional collection in the summer just to stock up their stock”

Talking about the items they want donating, the store manager added ” Staple items- beans, tomatoes, things we can make a meal with so pasta and you can also add in essentials as well so toiletries and tooth paste and just things you think families might need.”

Mr Stewart concluded “If you want to donate to the food bank, go down to any Tesco store between Thursday 20th and Saturday 22nd of August and donate any food on your way out or you can take food with you and donate at any Tesco store and we will package it all up, send it to our depot and it will then get distributed to FareShare and The Trussell Trust. They are regional but will distribute it to local churches and community groups and anyone in the local community that needs it.”

Who are FareShare and The Trussell Trust?

FareShare is the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors, made up of 17 independent organisations. Together, they take good quality surplus food from right across the food industry and get it to almost 11,000 frontline charities and community groups.

The food they redistribute is nutritious, in-date and good to eat. It reaches charities across the UK, including school breakfast clubs, older people’s lunch clubs, homeless shelters, and community cafes. Every week they provide enough food to create almost a million meals for vulnerable people.

The Trussell Trust support a nationwide network of food banks and together they provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Watch the full interview with Tesco Store Manager Chris Stewart here: