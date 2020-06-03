INTERVIEW: Staff from Elms Bank School & Happy Monday’s star Rowetta

Earlier this week, we caught up with the staff at Elms Bank School, they talked to us about their latest song release from their virtual choir.

Choir director Catherine Dent, Choir producer Amy Johnston & Headteacher Orienne Langley-Sadler joined us to tell us all about it:

Listen to the interview below:

We were then joined by Happy Monday’s Star Rowetta who talked to us about being involved in the song and her career as a whole

Listen to the interview below:

The school are raising funds for NHS Charities Together. Please visit there JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/ElmsBankVirtualChoir to help