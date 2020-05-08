INTERVIEW: Owen Dykes from Bury Veterans Association

Last night during the Community Hour on LIVE from Our Lounge we caught up with Owen Dykes from the Bury Veterans Association.

Owen told us “This year would have marked the 75th Anniversary of one of the greatest moments in history and the history of this great nation. A lot of events were planned to commemorate the event however the COVID 19 pandemic put a stop to it with everyone having to follow government recommended social isolation guidelines.

As some of our members are WW2 Veterans we felt we had a duty to do something to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE day and it was suggested we take the Poem ” For the Fallen” and have members of the association and friends of the association read a section of the poem and towards the end with the film with the Last post and ” We will remember them”. We have Veterans from all three services (Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air force) and one of our oldest Royal Navy Veterans who served during WW2. The two young girls( my two daughters) symbolise that Veterans from all ages and conflict have sacrificed to ensure they have the freedom and security to grow up.”

Listen to the interview HERE:

WATCH Borough of Bury Veterans Association “For the Fallen” by clicking HERE