INTERVIEW: Jill Logan from Bury Blind Society talks about how her team help the local blind community

Bury Blind Society provide support for anybody who is living with sight loss in Bury and the surrounding areas. The society have a contract with the local authority, Bury Council. So in effect, they are the century support for visually impaired on behalf of the council, on their charity side they provide all the other support, for example, social activities.

It’s a totally free service for people to use as Jill said “when somebody loses their sight, it’s devastating. So it’s really important that we engage with those people and show them that in actual fact, you know, through our rehabilitation programs and so on, that they can carry on living independently as possible.”

Jill talked to us about who these times as especially difficult for the blind “I imagine that people are finding it difficult now, whether you’re an older person or younger in trying to do your shopping so much and trying to do that when you’re an older person and you can’t see either and, you know, you’ve been used perhaps you use Ring and Ride or public transport because you can’t drive and of course all of that is not available now”

The team at Bury Blind Society are helping their clients through these times by giving them a ring every few days to check if they are ok and if they need any supplies, they are also in the process of setting up a phone a friend system so all the clients will have someone to talk too.

If you are in need of the support from Bury Blind Centre you can call them on 0161 763 7014, email them on enquiries@buryblindsociety.org or visit the website by clicking here

Listen to the interview here: