INTERVIEW: Golden Buzzer Act, Jon Courtenay talks all things BGT with Deano & Stephen

Tonight on LIVE from Our Lounge we had Britain’s Got Talent’s latest Golden Buzzer Act, Jon Courtney

The 46-year-old musical comedian from Mossley in East Manchester

He is a father of two boys and has had a career in comedy & music.

On his YouTube account, Jon described everyone ar BGT as “just lovely” and also said it’s “more than a dream come true”

Prior to impressing the crowds on BGT Mr Courtenay has been playing gigs around the country and abroad.

Listen to the interview in full below: