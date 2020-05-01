INTERVIEW: Danny ‘The Running Manc’ who’s running 5k each day for the next year for charity.

Danny Kristof known as ‘The Running Manc’ is running 5km each day for the next year, he started this momentous challenge on April 1st.

He’s running on behalf of Team Hill Charitable Trust & Destination Florida Children’s Charity.

Writing on his JustGiving page he said “I have set myself a challenge of running 5k every day for a year, no rest days… This challenge will be both mentally and physically difficult, which (weirdly) excites me… I’m in no way, shape or form, an athlete, or somebody who’s even done more than 1 half marathon or a few 10ks, therefore – this is something that definitely won’t come naturally to me, pushing me so far out of my comfort zone, it is sort of scary but incredibly exciting!”

You can read more about why Danny has decided to do this and you can also donate to his page by clicking HERE

Danny is documenting his journey on his social media pages. You can follow him on Facebook by clicking HERE & Instagram by clicking HERE

Listen to the full interview below: