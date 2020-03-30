INTERVIEW: Christine Mills from Bury Samaritans

Christine Mills from Bury Samaritans joined us on Friday to talk about the work they do and especially how they are coping during the COVID-19 Crisis.
Since the virus broke out “Calls have escalated” she told us and they’re very busy and there’s a slightly longer wait than usual.
The Samaritans started in 1953 and were founded by Chad Varah and the simple message on the charities website is, “Whatever you’re going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. We’re here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year”
