INTERVIEW: Chief Prosecutor of Rochdale Grooming Gang appalled members have not been deported yet

Chief Prosecutor of Rochdale grooming gang, Nazir Afzal OBE, appalled members are back living on the streets of Rochdale despite promise of deportation by the Home Office.

Nazir Afzal OBE was the North West’s chief crown prosecutor when he reversed the CPS decision taken two years earlier not to prosecute and in 2012 nine men who ran the Rochdale grooming gang preying on young girls were convicted for a string of horrific offences.

He states, “I became aware very quickly that a decision had been taken two years earlier not to prosecute these individuals, on the basis that the victims at the time were thought to be unreliable or have no credibility.

The view of the officers and the prosecutor was that no jury would believe her, because she had a very chaotic and troubled background. By the time the case came to me, there were now 47 potential victims and 9 alleged perpetrators.”

There are reports that convicted members of the grooming gang, Qari Abdul Rauf, Abdul Aziz and Adil Khan, are now living in the town where they preyed on girls as young as twelve, despite losing their right to live in the UK.

Dad-of-three and former taxi driver Abdul Aziz, 49, who was referred to as ‘The Master’ by the gang, received a nine-year sentence for trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex with a child. He was released in November 2014 after only serving two years and six months of his sentence.

Rauf, a father-of-five, trafficked a 15-year-old girl for sex, driving her to secluded areas in his taxi and taking her to a flat in Rochdale where he and others had sex with her. He was jailed for six years and released in November 2014 after serving only two years and six months of his sentence.

Khan, 50, got a girl pregnant but denied he was the father. He then met another girl, 15, and trafficked her to others using violence when she complained. He was sentenced to eight years for conspiracy and trafficking and was released in 2016, only serving 4 years of his sentence.

The Mirror reports that all three men currently live nearby to each other in Rochdale.

As the groomers have dual UK-Pakistani citizenship, the Home Office ruled in 2015 that it will revoke their British citizenship and deport them to Pakistan. Theresa May at the time stated it would be ‘conducive to the public good’ for the members to remain in the UK. However, the Home Office is yet to deliver on its promise almost a decade later.

Nazir Afzal, explains “The men were entitled to appeal the decision to deport them on the basis that their human rights would be infringed. Some of them had families and connections and they may not even have any connections to the country where they are being deported, so they were entitled to pursue their legal options in the high court and they did.

..having exhausted all their legal options, the deportation orders were upheld and therefore the Home Office are required to deport them.”

The members claimed a breach of human rights against their deportation, but lost an appeal costing £1 million of taxpayer-funded money against their removal in 2018.

Afzal continues, “The Home Office have not deported these perpetrators. I don’t know why. I’m not the only person at the Home Office who has enquired as to why. We have not been given an explanation as of yet.

That’s the reason why people are concerned today because they are still in Rochdale, and particularly victim’s families are distressed that they might accidentally run into them and the deportation order hasn’t been carried out. We don’t have an explanation, and by now it should have happened.”

Victims have spoken of their outrage. Afzal states that the victims have contacted him to say that they don’t have any special protection or support other than what they would normally receive as a victim of crime, which is a cause for concern.

“The concern is that by accident, in a small town like Rochdale, the likelihood of a victim running into somebody who should’ve been deported is quite high”

One of the gang’s victims told the Mirror: “I feel violated to know he’s living near me – in the same area where he hunted for girls like me.

‘It’s a total betrayal of grooming victims that he’s allowed to stay.”

There is also a significant impact on the wider community and faith in the justice system. Particularly as Afzal highlights problems with the rehabilitation of the gang members. He states that due to government funding cuts there isn’t effective prison capacity to support all criminals when they are released back into the community.

Further to this he expressed, “There isn’t a great deal of evidence on success of rehabilitation when it comes to sex offenders.

Very often when I have prosecuted sex offenders in the past, they serve their time, they come out and they reoffend. And they show no remorse at all for their victims. It’s difficult to know what, if anything, would work”

Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime stated,

“Their continued presence in the community will doubtless be very distressing to those affected by the appalling crimes they perpetrated.

“Greater Manchester should have been rid of them a long time ago.

““Five years later, and more than 18 months after they all lost their appeals against the decision to strip them of their British citizenship, they remain living in our city-region with no clear timeline as to when their deportation will be finalised.

“Only once these deportations are complete will justice finally be seen to be fully served, and only then will the community fully be able to begin to heal.

“In light of these latest revelations, we again call on Government to prioritise the processing of their departure from the UK as swiftly as possible

“When they are finally out of this country it will be not a moment too soon.”