INTERVIEW: BURY SINGER DONATES PROCEEDS OF SINGLES TO NHS CHARITIES

This week we caught up with Bury singer Olivia Grace Wood as she told us why she has recorded and released two singles with all proceeds going to the NHS Charities Together.

Bury singer, Olivier Grace Wood, has decided to spend her lock down time to work on her singing and recording of two songs.

She told Roch Valley Radio all about her new venture and exactly why she has decided to do such a kind gesture.

We’ll meet again was released on iTunes on 20th April. Somewhere Over the Rainbow was released on iTunes on the 25th April.

If you don’t have apple music, you can also make a donation to Olivia’s Just Giving page.

You can here the interview in full here: