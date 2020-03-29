INTERVIEW: Abbie Woolfe from Bury Mutual Aid talking about the work they are doing during COVID-19

On Friday, we spoke to many different community groups on what they are doing to help the community during these tough times. Bury Mutual Aid have recently reformed in the light of the Coronavirus crisis and Abbie Woolfe told us all about the work they do.

“The Bury Mutual Aid group is an organization set up by communities to look after the people within that community, especially those who are vulnerable, especially those who are currently in self-isolation because of the Covid-19 crisis. It’s about neighbours looking after other neighbours and residents and making sure they have the essential supplies and the things they need for them to be able to manage in the current crisis.”

Bury Mutual Aid have around “200 volunteers who are currently active” and that ranges “from people who are just helping out with one or two things on a weekend to full time volunteers lending there services to caring for their local communities.”

They are still on the lookout for more to assist the community through this crisis. You can contact Bury Mutual Aid by calling 07594 747 509, emailing info@burymag.org or you can join there facebook group by clicking here

Listen to the interview here: