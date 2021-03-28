Independent living promoted as new scheme opens

A state-of-the-art supported living scheme to provide accommodation for adults with a range of support needs has officially opened.

The innovative £5.7 million River Beal project provides independent living space for residents at the site of the former Ladybarn in Milnrow.

Facilities include private accommodation, communal areas, office space a community café, and 24-hour support.

It has been delivered in partnership between Rochdale Borough Council, support provider Future Directions and developer Partner Foundations.

The scheme will provide quality space for vulnerable adults, including those with learning disabilities, mental health needs, physical health needs and acquired brain injuries to help improve living skills, independence and confidence.

Councillor Allen Brett, leader of Rochdale Council, said: “This is an excellent scheme that I am proud to support. It will ensure young adults are provided with a homely environment to live independently, socialise and thrive. The building is in keeping with the surrounding community and I am sure the project will be a real success story. It is partnership working at its best, driving forward our progressive plans to provide independent living space for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Councillor Iftikhar Ahmed, cabinet member for social care and ageing well, added: “I am delighted that this pioneering project is up and running. It is partnership working at its very best, ensuring a brighter future for vulnerable adults through excellent independent living space, fantastic facilities and high class support. Well done to everyone involved in getting this superb scheme up and running.”

Andy Alcock, director of operations at Future Directions, said: “River Beal Court is a fantastic new development, which successfully meets the needs of local people through effective partnership working.”