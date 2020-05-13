Inclusion reaps rewards for Bury special school

Making sure that every child matters has led to a Bury primary school winning a national award.

Millwood is the first school in the borough to have received the National Inclusion Quality Mark, following its success in becoming the first school in Bury to win its local equivalent.

Millwood is the only primary special school in Bury, looking after children who have a wide range of special needs. It has been rated as Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, for three inspections running. Places are in high demand, as the school has grown rapidly, increasing from 77 pupils in 2012 to 147 pupils in 2019.

Helen Chadwick, head teacher, said: “We were the first school in Bury to receive the Bury Inclusion Quality Mark which was developed by head teachers and Cath Atherden, the inclusion lead. Inclusion for all pupils, particularly those with additional needs, is at the heart of Bury’s vision for health and education, and it is a privilege to be a part of it.”

Beckie Savage, assistant head who led the project, said: “We are thrilled to be the first school in Bury to have received the National Inclusion Quality Mark. Inclusion is at the heart of everything that we do at Millwood and our staff are dedicated to ensure that every child can access every element of the curriculum.

“It is an honour to work with the amazing children at Millwood and ensuring that everybody is included in all areas of school life is the least that we can do in return for the joy that they bring to all of their families and all staff at Millwood.”

Award assessors IQM said that Millwood provides a happy, secure and supportive environment in which pupils thrive and, despite a wide range of complex and profound needs, make excellent gains in their learning. Throughout school, children make outstanding progress with most meeting and in many cases exceeding their targets. Parents spoken to during the assessment were unanimous in their positive view of the school, and were full of praise for everything that the school does.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children and families, said: “This is a tremendous achievement for Millwood. It demonstrates the unswerving commitment of our schools to making sure that every child is included and given the chance to make the most of their opportunities and fulfil their dreams. My warmest thanks to the school and its staff who have worked so hard to make this happen and have their achievements recognised on the national stage.”