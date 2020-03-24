Important changes to local waste collection service

The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on household waste collections, which means we are unable to carry out as many bin collections as usual.

As a result, brown bin collections are cancelled this week (23-27 March) and next (30 March to 3 April) while we prioritise emptying grey, green and blue bins instead.

If you haven’t already done so, please sign up for email reminders and alerts for all your collections so that we can keep you up to date with any changes: go to www.bury.gov.uk/bincollections

Please continue to recycle all you can: advice on what goes into what bin is available here: www.bury.gov.uk/recycling

Please bear with us at this time and be assured that over the coming weeks we will be doing everything we can to maintain the service as best we can. In the meantime please follow this advice:

Take extra care when disposing of your waste

Help protect our bin crews

During the coronavirus outbreak we ask you to help protect our bin crews by following Public Health England’s stay-at-home guidance for households:

Personal waste (such as used tissues) and disposable cleaning cloths can be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags.

These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

Put these bags aside for at least 72 hours before putting them put in your usual external household waste bin.

Save space in your bins

Saving space in your bins is particularly important at this time. You can help by:

Squeezing air out of plastic bags

Flattening or squashing your rubbish and recycling

Temporary closure of household waste recycling centres

Please be aware that you won’t be able to use any household waste recycling centres in Greater Manchester for any of your extra waste because these are currently all closed until further notice. This is to help protect you and others during the coronavirus outbreak. Updates will be provided at the Recycle for Greater Manchester website: https://recycleforgreatermanchester.com/wheres-my-nearest-recycling-centre/