“I will not be deflected” Local MP’s message after vandalism at office

Bury North MP James Daly has been the victim of vandalism.

The window on the door to his office on Bolton Street in Bury was smashed last night.

It’s not thought the vandals gained access to the office and stole anything.

In a statement he posted on his social media, Daly said “Hoping for a quieter evening after this unpleasant experience last night.

He added: “Vandalism is always disappointing but it has been business as usual at my office today.

Working hard for the people of Bury, Tottington & Ramsbottom drives me, I will not be deflected.”