How badly have Bury and Rochdale been affected by the Coronavirus? 

Despite a fall in death rates nationwide, COVID-19 is thought to be causing the greatest disaster in the North West.

According to the latest figures published by local authorities on the 2nd June, 181 people have now died in each of the boroughs of Bury and Rochdale. Over the past seven days the figures have risen sadly despite the loosening of the lockdown. Last week saw a rise of 8 deaths in Bury and 9 in Rochdale, up from 173 last week and 172. The number of cases has also risen as well sadly. In Bury the total is up by 3 cases to 764 from 761 and in Rochdale slightly higher, up 7 from 794 to 801.

Numbers have risen all across the boroughs with Wigan seeing the greatest rise in their weekly death total in an increase of 23 now up to 310. Fortunately, Bury and Rochdale boroughs have the lowest level of COVID deaths within the 10 Greater Manchester authorities.

The rate of infection is slightly better in Rochdale at 359.1 per 100,000 in the population, whereas Bury ’s rate of infection is 398.2, again per 100,000 in the population.

With regards to the care home crisis, the latest information is slightly more positive. New information is expected very soon however recent figures show much need improvement.

This is because the position in care homes is gradually improving, although still a cause for concern. The percentage of care homes with COVID is 28%, down from 31%.

We will continue to monitor this story as more data comes through.