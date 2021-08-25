Hollingworth Lake scoops 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Hollingworth Lake in Littleborough has been recognized as a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner ranking as one of the best places to visit worldwide.

These awards celebrate businesses and places that consistently deliver outstanding experiences to people around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

As challenging as the past year was, Hollingworth Lake has stood out by continuously delighting visitors, receiving glowing reviews ranking the popular Rochdale location in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Councillor Susan Smith, Rochdale Borough Council’s cabinet member for communities and co-operation, said: “What a fabulous achievement that Hollingworth Lake has received a Travellers’ Choice award.

“The lake is a choice destination as it provides a great day out for the family, boasting a wide range of facilities for all ages, making it an ideal location to visit all year round.

“We are incredibly proud and must thank our dedicated hard-working teams, who have gone above and beyond keeping this much-loved visitor attraction clean and tidy, even more so as we have witnessed an increase in visitors over previous months. Well done to all involved.”

Andy King, CEO of Your Trust, said: “We’re delighted to receive this award for Hollingworth Lake. It’s a stunning location and a great spot to escape into nature. There’s something for all the family, from walks and bike rides to watersports and other outdoor activities.

“Awards like this, based on reviews from the local community and visitors from further afield, are a great testament to the team that serves the lake. Being in the top 10% of attractions worldwide goes to show what a gem Hollingworth Lake is to the borough of Rochdale – something we can all be proud of.”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Find out more about Hollingworth Lake and many other superb places to visit across the borough of Rochdale at visitrochdale.com