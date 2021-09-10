High Street Fashion favourite New Look joins Rochdale Riverside scheme

Global fashion giant New Look has signed up to the Rochdale Riverside scheme, meaning the retail and leisure development is now 92 per cent let.

New Look has signed a lease to occupy Unit 17 at the centre, between H&M and River Island, and has already started fit-out work in readiness for a November opening.

Popular restaurant chain Nandos is also expected to be open in time for Christmas after joining the likes of Crust Pizza, Loaded Burgers and Heavenly Desserts who have already taken space at the £80m development.

Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for economy and communications at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “Rochdale Riverside opened in April 2020 and New Look is the fifth new tenant to sign a lease since the pandemic started. That’s nothing short of remarkable in the current climate and highlights the feel-good factor that there is in the town.

“New Look left Rochdale in 2020 with the closure of the Wheatsheaf Shopping Centre so I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring them back into Rochdale to complement the other major fashion brands we have here like H&M, Next, River Island and Marks & Spencer.

“The presence of Reel Cinema and Puttstars means there really is something for everyone and the latest footfall figures for Rochdale Riverside are really encouraging, with visitor numbers increasing week by week.”

Delivered in a joint venture between Genr8 and Kajima in partnership with Rochdale Borough Council, Rochdale Riverside is a 200,000 sq ft retail and leisure development in the heart of Rochdale town centre which also includes a 520-space multi-storey car park.

Enabling works are already underway for Rochdale Riverside phase two, known as Upperbanks, which will comprise 242 apartments and a 146-bed Hampton by Hilton hotel.

Rochdale Riverside forms part of a wider £400m transformation of Rochdale town centre, being delivered by Rochdale Development Agency and Rochdale Borough Council.