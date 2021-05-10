Minor injuries sustained after a car collided with shop window in Heywood

Minor injuries were sustained earlier today after a car collided with a shop window in Heywood.

Emergency services were called just after 1 pm to attend the incident on Market Place in the town centre.

A number of emergency vehicles were spotted in the area by locals.

“We have attended, but we haven’t yet taken anyone to hospital,” said an Ambulance service spokesperson.

NWAS added only “minor injuries” were sustained.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) added: “Just after 1pm on Monday 10th May, firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car that had gone into a shop window on Market Place, Heywood.

Two fire engines from Heywood and Ramsbottom stations, and the Technical Response Unit from Leigh arrived quickly and assisted colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service to make the scene safe. Crews were in attendance for around 2 hours.”

Local bus services were subject to divisions while the road was closed.

The road re-opened shortly after 3.15pm following the incident.

