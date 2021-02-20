BREAKING: Investigation underway after Heywood Cemetery Chapel destroyed by fire overnight

The chapel at Heywood Cemetary has been destroyed by fire overnight.

The cause of the fire is still unknown

Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called around 4.40am this morning (Saturday 20 February 2021) by colleagues at GMFRS to a report of a fire at Heywood Cemetery.

Emergency services attended and the fire was safely extinguished.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in contact with police on 0161 856 8441 quoting incident number 563 of 20/02/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesperson for Rochdale Council said: “We’re saddened to hear of a fire earlier this morning, gutting a chapel at Heywood Cemetery. Sadly, all of the building apart from the stonework has been lost. No-one was hurt.

Thank you to Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) who were on the scene. The site has been secured and further investigations underway. We’ll update when we have further details.”

Roch Valley Radio has approached Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service & Greater Manchester Police for more information.

More to follow…

(Lead Image Credit: Howard Mclean)