Help combat loneliness this weekend and beyond!

This week is the fourth National Loneliness Awareness Week. To help combat loneliness we can all make a difference simply by picking up the phone and talking to people.

Loneliness and self-isolation are some of the biggest problems we face today in people of all ages. The problem has been given greater exposure through the coronavirus pandemic due to social distancing measures and also those who are having to shield.

In our community there has been great work done to help tackle loneliness. The Bury Voluntary Community and Faith Alliance (VCFA) who have recruited hundreds of people; existing organisations who have reached out into their local neighbourhoods; and individuals who have supported neighbours.

Council staff and volunteers supporting Bury’s Community Hubs have been supporting thousands of residents across the borough who haven’t been able to socialise and interact as before. Initially focused on ensuring food and medication supplies were collected/delivered, it has expanded to provide befriending and welfare calls on individuals, including some of the most vulnerable residents in the borough. Anyone feeling lonely and without their usual connections are encouraged to contact the Bury Community Hubs on 0161 253 5353 – which is open from 9am until 5pm, seven days a week.

In addition, The Beacon Service, Bury’s Social Prescribing Team, have a team of link workers which connect individuals to services including befriending and are available on 0161 518 5550.

Age UK’s Keeping in Touch Service is also available if you are missing a regular conversation and can be contacted Monday to Friday, 10am-2pm on 0161 763 9030.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said:

“Jo Cox, before her death, set up the Loneliness Commission – ‘We have more in common than divides us’. It is about starting a conversation to ensure the future is one of connection, kindness and community not isolation, separation and loneliness. I encourage others to take the Loneliness Pledge as I do now.”

The loneliness pledge:

“I want a future where people feel free to talk about loneliness without embarrassment or fear of being judged. I pledge to have an open conversation about loneliness. I pledge to continue to grow my understanding of loneliness”.