Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Bury as bad weather batters the region

Some residents of Bury have been battling flood waters today as heavy rain hit the borough.

Areas of Tottington & Walshaw are the most affected with homes flooded.

Scobell Street, Bury Road & Church Street have all been under inches of water today.

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue service have since confirmed that flooding was caused by a combination of heavy rain and a blocked culvert next to the new Spar garage.

The fire service working with Bury Council & United Utilities have managed to clear the culvert

In a post on social media, Bury Council said: “In this heavy rain, we have extra gully cleaning teams out and dealing with any localised flooding. We are closely monitoring the weather and our response teams are on call. For the latest flood warnings check the Environment Agency website”

No flood warnings are in place for the Bury area.

While, Bury AFC’s fixture against Holker Old Boys has fallen foul to the weather, following a lunchtime pitch inspection.

Prestwich Heys are also due a pitch inspection this afternoon, ahead of their fixture against Ashton Town.

(Lead Image Credit: James Daly MP / Facebook)