“Heartbroken” pub owners in Ramsbottom face eviction with “no explanation”

The landlady of the Major pub in Ramsbottom says she’s “heartbroken” after it was announced their contract at the pub won’t be renewed this autumn.

Samantha & Christian Gibbs took over the pub in late 2019 and throughout that time returned the pub to its former glory despite only being able to operate at various intervals due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 has affected the hospitality industry heavily and it got worse for the couple, two weeks ago, when their area manager walked into the Major in Ramsbottom after Sam had asked for a meeting regarding a new 5-year contract, the meeting was due to last an hour but ended after 15 minutes after the couple were told they weren’t the right people for the pub.

Speaking to Roch Valley Radio, Samantha said: “We had absolutely no reason to believe that there would be any reason not to give us another contract, we’ve grown the business even in the current climate of extremely difficult trading times. No grounds given, no reason, no explanation.”

Since the announcement on the pub’s Facebook page on 11th June, Gibbs spoke of the overwhelming support they’ve had.

“I can’t tell you what the last two weeks have been like, the conversations I’ve had with people in this pub, we’ve not known these people a long time, but we’ve been inundated with emails, cards, flowers, messages of support, the campaign on the Facebook page, the google reviews people have left us. It’s just been overwhelming.”

A public meeting is being held at the Major on Wednesday (23rd June) from 7pm by the Forum of British Pubs.

Dave Mountford is the founder of the Forum of British Pubs, he said instances like his are happening all the time and has been happening for the last 25 years.

“This is going on all over the country, this is typical behaviour from these sorts of companies. In fact, it’s their business model they entice people into a pub, they put them onto short term agreements people go on to short term agreements not thinking a great deal other than they are going into a business partnership with a pub owning business and expecting them if they are going to be successful they are going to be rewarded with a new agreement and the pub owning business will terminate their agreement and get someone else in on a higher rent”

Mountford added the reason for the meeting: “It’s to get support for the tenants running the pub, Sam is very fired up for this and she’s more than happy to allow me to go along and explain to her regulars exactly why this is happening.”

“Legally, there is nowhere I think they can go because they signed the agreement but from a moral point of view what I’m trying to do is explain to a lot of people including her MP, that this is the business model and once people understand it then they can tackle it with the pub owning business in a slightly different way.”

“Because these businesses are regulated and that regulation is being reviewed now clearly that’s not worked, otherwise instances like this wouldn’t happen.”

“So there for if we can get those people at that meeting to lobby their MP and get their MP to lobby the right people in government then we might get that legislation changed because it’s second legislation, it could be done now or it could be done tomorrow and it could be done in time to save that couple in that pub.”

In a message to the regulars of the Major, Mountford concluded: “Come along, you’ll be surprised at what you hear, I think you’ll realise that this is part of a much bigger problem, which will be helpful because you will have a good understanding of the issues and you will be able to focus the right campaigning message to the right sort of people and I think you’ll find it a very illuminating meeting, I’ve done it on a few occasions never to this sort of number of people and never to this response to a pub and people have walked away scratching their heads wondering how this goes on in this day and age”

“You could be helping me, helping other people in the future even if it doesn’t help Sam and her partner in this pub.”

With a small team of five staff and around 100 regulars, the Major pub is a real community pub.

“We want people to know that we are going to fight to stay, we want a reasonable contract, and we want to be able to achieve a good business model to run the pub alongside but if we are not the people to stay here there’s a reason for that, but we want everyone to know we fought to try and keep the pub going”.

“And if there are incoming people coming into this pub for them to know how we are being treated to be pushed out the door given we are doing such a good job,” Gibbs added.

In a message to Stonegate, Gibbs said: “Pick up the phone and speak to us, we never needed to get to this situation but the fact that still to this day, we’ve given them every opportunity possible to give us a reasonable explanation for this behaviour, nobody has been to us.”

A spokesperson for the Stonegate Group said, “The Major has been operated on a one year tenancy agreement by tenants Samantha and Christian Gibbs following prior negotiations that included the option of a longer term agreement which was refused at the time. Within the agreement a notice period of three-months is required which we have now exercised in order to put in place a longer term tenant.”

You can hear Samantha’s interview in full with Roch Valley Radio by clicking here

(Lead Image Credit: Google)