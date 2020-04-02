Happy World Autism Day!

Today is World Autism Day!

World Autism Day was first founded in 2008 and all of the countries in the United Nations recognize it. This year will be a lot different though as people will not be able to hold gatherings to celebrate the fabulous work that people do to support many autistic people around the UK due to to the current restrictions that are in place.

Around 700,000 people may be autistic in the UK, that’s more than 1 in 100 in the population.

There is no exact count kept although any information about the possible number of autistic people in the community must be based on various surveys.

Obviously COVID-19 is affecting everyone and the autistic community are no different, and the National Autistic Society have posted various help sheets and things to do on their website for people to get through this and they also said “This unprecedented period of change and disruption is very difficult for many autistic people and families. We have created some tips that we hope will help you. Remember it’s not forever and there are lots of things you can do that may make things easier. We have created some handy tips to help you during this time of uncertainty.”

Click HERE to read their advice & top tips

Roch Valley Radio listener and former presenter, Sarah Robinson spoke to us about how she is dealing with COVID-19.

Talking about how Coronavirus was affecting her day-to-day routine she said “anxiety is at an all-time high as I am worried for my health just in case I catch this virus. I am also struggling to be able to get out in these times unless I have my PA lady & Lee, my husband, to help me & assist me.” Sarah also told us that she’s unable to see any friends or family “due to being so vulnerable to this virus.”

There are many support groups around the Bury area that help people with Autism to live a normal life. Sarah attends “several different autism projects which are social hubs which people like myself are encouraged to go along to meet other autistic people & other people with learning difficulties & to generally meet new friends. At the Social Hubs which happen every month, there are lots of fun activities that you are actively encouraged to take part in. My good friend Karen Ryan runs a Radio Project of which I have taken part in & I have been asked to help out with some of their radio shows which are just fantastic & the radio shows are an awful lot of fun. Karen also takes folks like myself out into the community with Social Trips ie bowling or to have something to eat which all folks are again invited to take part.”

Karen along with her husband Vinny run the Stepping Stones Across the Spectrum group. You can read more about them HERE

The social events that are run by Karen & Vinny have been put on hold while the Coronavirus restrictions are in place.

Sarah Continued “Support is always our there within the wider community & always from friends & family & at times like these Communication is so important that they talk & get the help that they need as this is always vitally important, however, I know that following what the government have told us all to do is also vitally important that we should all be staying in but supporting one another at times like this as well.”

We would urge anyone with autism struggling during these uncertain to contact the National Autism Society for free advice and support.