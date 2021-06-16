Happy to chat? Take a seat in Bury’s Green Flag parks

Bury Council’s parks and countryside service is joining the revolution that is “Happy to Chat Benches” by installing signs on benches in all 12 of our Green Flag parks.

The aim is to help tackle loneliness and encourage people to chat while they are out enjoying the countryside.

The council is working with Bury Greenwood Group, which is based in Philips Park, to instal a sign on one prominent bench in each park.

The Happy to Chat initiative was set up last May by Cardiff woman Allison Owen-Jones, who made signs to put on benches that said “Happy to Chat Bench – Sit here if you don’t mind someone stopping to say hello”.

The idea has taken off across the country, with signs now on benches from Barry to Barnstaple and now Bury.

Surveys show that loneliness affects almost everyone at some point in their life:

More than nine million adults are often or always lonely (source: British Red Cross and Co-op)

43% of 17–25 year olds using Action for Children services experienced problems with loneliness (Action for Children)

Four out of five adolescents report feelings of loneliness at some time, and almost a third describe these feelings as persistent and painful. (Action for Children)

More than half of parents (52%) have had a problem with loneliness, with 21% feeling lonely in the last week. (Action for Children)

72% of young people reported that they had recently felt lonely or isolated. (Dame Kelly Holmes Trust)

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, climate change and operations, said: “Loneliness can affect so many people at some point in their lives, and this is a simple way to help break down social barriers.

“We all know how the coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on people’s mental health, with many people going weeks and months without any social contact whatsoever.

“If you want to chat, then sit on a “Happy to Chat Bench” and wait for someone to stop and say hello: what could be easier?”