Greater Manchester’s leaders mark third anniversary of Grenfell tragedy

LEADERS in Greater Manchester are marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy today by remembering those who died and by pledging to continue to work for improved safety in high rise blocks.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “Three years on from that terrible night our thoughts very much remain with the families and friends of the victims and survivors.

“This year’s anniversary will be especially difficult because people are unable to come together to comfort each other in the way they would want to.

“Although everyone’s attention has inevitably been focused in recent months on the coronavirus pandemic, we remain determined to see a resolution to the very real mental health and financial concerns of high-rise residents who are still waiting for their homes to be improved.

“We in Greater Manchester have been leading the campaign for residents to get financial support. It is unfair that some residents still cannot access that funding.

“The residents still affected by this profound unfairness will continue to have our full support and that of the Greater Manchester public in their ongoing fight for justice.”

Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, said: “We mark the anniversary of the Grenfell fire by remembering the victims and the survivors.

“We also pay tribute to the firefighters who so courageously fought the blaze and helped residents to safety and to the other first responders as well as members of the local community who came out to help.

“Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service continues to work with residents, landlords, building owners and others to ensure people are safe and that such an event can never happen again.”

The GMCA Lead on Housing, Infrastructure and Homelessness and Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett also chairs the Greater Manchester High Rise Taskforce, which is overseeing the city region’s response to the fire risk in high-rise residential buildings.

He said: “We honour the memory of the Grenfell Tower fire victims and pay tribute to the strength, resilience and determination of the local community to see justice and bring some good from their tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the families and friends who have lost loved ones at this time, three years on from the shocking fire at Grenfell Tower, which claimed 72 people’s lives and injured many people.

“In Greater Manchester, and elsewhere in the UK, we know that residents of high-rise blocks continue to experience stress and sometimes great financial hardship as a result of the need to make their homes safe.

“We owe it to them and to every resident of a high-rise block to continue to do everything we can to keep people safe and to work with central government to find ways to manage the building improvements that are needed.”

The Manchester Cladiators, a group of residents working to support affected leaseholders across Greater Manchester, said: “On this third anniversary, Manchester Cladiators send our love and support to the residents, families and wider community affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. We also thank Grenfell United for all their valuable work to support thousands of residents affected by cladding and other fire safety issues across the country.”