Greater Manchester’s firefighters on hand to help ambulance service where necessary

Greater Manchester’s firefighters will be on hand to help their colleagues in the ambulance service, as they cope with the continuing strain caused by the pandemic.

Fire service colleagues have stepped forward to help by driving ambulances, responding to emergency calls, and helping NWAS where necessary.

GMFRS have already helped with PPE distribution, contact tracing, supporting local authorities contacting vulnerable residents and more recently helping at testing and vaccination sites.

They’ve also been contacted residents in South Manchester to make them aware of serge testing in the area.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Leon Parkes said: “The health and wellbeing of our staff is paramount and we will ensure that our firefighters working with NWAS have the right training and right protection for the role. We are grateful to our firefighters for offering to assist NWAS and we are confident that whilst providing this support, we will not compromise fire cover in Greater Manchester.

Whilst there is no urgent requirement for deployment, we are preparing to respond swiftly. GMFRS is ready, willing and able to support our partners in Greater Manchester and we will continue to protect communities by responding to incidents throughout the pandemic.”

Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester Bev Hughes added: “Our emergency services have done an exceptional job in responding to the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic to protect and support our communities while also dealing with day-to-day incidents and emergencies. I’d like to commend them for their continued hard work.

Blue light services and partner agencies in Greater Manchester and across the North West regularly work, train and respond to emergencies together, and this initiative takes that collaborative working even further. If needed, our firefighters will be able to assist paramedics to ensure they can provide an effective response to people who need it, and I’d like to thank all those involved in making this happen.”

