Greater Manchester voters urged to register in time to have their say on 6 May 2021

On Thursday 6 May residents across Greater Manchester will have their say on who represents them in the Greater Manchester Mayoral and council local elections.

The local election counts will take place overnight on Thursday 6 or on Friday 7 May, whilst the counts for the Greater Manchester Mayoral election and Salford’s City Mayoral election are set for Saturday 8 May.

The formal Notice of Election has been published today which marks the pre-election period in the run-up to polling day.

In order to vote in these important elections and in order to have their say on who makes important decisions affecting them, residents must be on the electoral register.

With the deadline to register to vote approaching, residents not already registered at their current address are urged to make sure they are registered in time.

The deadline to register is midnight on Monday 19 April. It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

This year residents across Greater Manchester will be voting in up to three elections:

The Mayor for Greater Manchester Combined Authority. The Mayor is a major figure in the political life of the city-region, with unique powers and responsibilities. This includes setting budgets and priorities for Greater Manchester’s public services including transport, housing and planning, the fire and rescue service, Police and Crime Commissioner responsibilities, and acting as an ambassador for the city region.

Councillors. Councillors are elected to represent their local area and residents, and contribute to the development of local policies in areas such as social care, housing, planning, highways, and education.

The Salford City Mayor. Residents in Salford will elect the City Mayor, who is Salford’s political, strategic and community leader and has overall responsibility for the delivery of all council services.

There are different ways to vote in the elections: at your local polling station, by post or by proxy (appointing someone to vote on your behalf). The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 20 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 27 April.

Significant efforts have been made to ensure that all polling stations are Covid safe so voters should not be concerned about using them. Voters and staff will be required to wear a face covering (unless they are exempt), observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser which will be made available. Voters can bring their own pen or pencil should they wish to do so.

More information about the elections taking place in Greater Manchester, including information about registering to vote and applying for a postal or proxy vote can be found at gmelects.org.uk.

Eamonn Boylan, Greater Manchester Combined Authority Returning Officer, said: “These elections across Greater Manchester are an opportunity for residents to have their say and decide who makes important decisions that affect them and the places where they live.

“If residents haven’t already registered to vote, I would urge them to do so before the deadline of 19 April.

“Whether they choose to vote in person, by post, or by proxy, they can be confident that everything is being done to make these elections as safe as possible.”

For more information on the local elections in Bury & Rochdale, please visit the relevant council website.

