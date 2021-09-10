Greater Manchester Police supports Emergency Services Day

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has marked Emergency Services Day (9 September) by paying tribute to the fearless men and women across the force to recognise the work they do to support communities across Greater Manchester.

GMP marked the day by sharing stories across social media channels of those that play an integral part in keeping our communities safe. From those putting their life at risk on the frontline, to all the staff and volunteers that do crucial work in the background.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said “Our emergency services are the bread and butter of our community. They are there 24/7 to protect us, keep us safe and look after us.

“Every day, colleagues across the force show resilience and bravery in the face of adversity and even when they aren’t on duty – they are still going above and beyond.

“Earlier this year, one of our officers, PC Jen Myler was on a rest day when she heard a bang. Convinced it was something other than fireworks, she ran towards the noise seeing black smoke coming from a block of flats.

“She called the fire service and then without hesitation ran into the burning building to evacuate residents – not leaving until they were all safely out of their flats, as well as directing the fire service when they arrived to a gentleman who was stuck on the top floor so they could safely evacuate him.

“Without Jen’s quick thinking and bravery – the outcome could have been rather different, and what’s more incredible is that at the time Jen was a student officer in training.

“From running into burning buildings and rescuing people who have got into difficult in the water, to apprehending armed suspects – our officers run towards danger when most would run away from it.

“I am proud to support our colleagues this Emergency Services Day and the wider emergency services personnel who play an integral part in supporting ourselves.”

Tom Scholes-Fogg, Founder and Chief Executive of the 999 Day said: “The Emergency Services Day story began in Greater Manchester Police, so I am delighted to see GMP participating in the 999 Day celebrations this year. GMP kindly host the 999 Day HQ at Middleton Police Station and have been a great supporter of the aims of this important day.”

“Throughout the pandemic, NHS and 999 personnel have been working tirelessly to save life and uphold the law. I urge people to support our NHS and 999 heroes all year round, not just on 999 Day.”