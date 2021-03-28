Greater Manchester Police remind public to only call 999 in an emergency

are reminding people only to call 999 in the event of an emergency.

Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Porter said: “So far this weekend we have received calls to over 3500 incidents, answering over 1860 999 calls yesterday alone. Additional resources have been brought in to deal with the high levels of demand.

“While a vast majority of these calls have been the more serious grade one to three incidents, some of the reports to 999 have included a fuel card being confiscated by a petrol station, a COVID breach where only the occupants of an address were found on police attendance, and calls asking for updates on ongoing incidents.

“Such reports do contribute to a delay in us reaching other emergency calls where someone’s life or property may be at stake.

“A vast majority of calls are well-intentioned, such as reports of COVID breaches, but should be reported online, where possible, on Live Chat or via 101 if there is no immediate threat, harm, or risk.

“I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and reassure them that we continue to do all we can so that we can support all those who need us in an emergency as quickly as possible.”