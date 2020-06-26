Greater Manchester Police give strong response to illegal raves and large gatherings

Greater Manchester Police have increased their resoures in responding to illegal raves that have been taking place across Greater Manchester.

As lockdown has been loosened, a larger number of gatherings have taken place of which the police have had to intervene.

Yesterday the total number of reports of large gatherings was 39, and the number of raves we have seen across Greater Manchester in the past few weeks is two, one in Carrington and the other in Oldham two weeks ago.

Coronavirus is still present amongst society and social distancing at 2 metres is still expected. There is a risk of catching the virus still at large gatherings.

ACC Mabs Hussain said: “Officers responded to last night’s incident after receiving reports from concerned members of the public about this illegal gathering. After trying to engage with the group they were met with hostility and one officer was injured.

Our officers respond to incidents in order to protect the public. When they arrive at a scene and are then subsequently attacked for doing their job, it is unacceptable. We do not tolerate these attacks as they don’t deserve to be treated in this way.

These are the officers that the same community will call upon when they require our assistance. These officers will be there for them in times of need, so attacking someone who will also be there for you in your own time of need will not be tolerated.

This weekend we are again increasing our resources dedicated to preventing illegal raves and large gatherings. Last weekend we disrupted at least 13 raves from taking place and again we will do all we can to prevent any from happening this weekend. When we see illegal activity taking place, we will take action. If you attend an illegal rave you may face arrest and prosecution. Our advice is don’t do it.”