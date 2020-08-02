Greater Manchester Police are investigating after an assault in Manchester Arndale.

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Manchester City Centre.

In a statement, Greater Manchester police said: “At around 4.30pm on Sunday 2 August 2020, police were called to reports of an assault in Manchester Arndale.

Officers attended and established that a man in his 20s had been assaulted by another man.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made.

Inspector William Jennings-Wharton, of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “I understand that this news may cause concern so I would like to reassure members of the public that a thorough investigation is underway and initial enquiries suggest that all of those involved in this incident were known to each other.

“Officers are quickly piecing together exactly what happened but, as always, I would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police quoting 2416 of 02/08/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”