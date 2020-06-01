Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue team have some big news for the public

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are urging local residents to stay safe after a hectic weekend tackling large fires.

The region has seen blazes on Darwen Moor and Kirklees Industrial Estate and to top off the madness, fire and rescue services have rescued animals including dogs and tortoises. Over the weekend the fire service dealt with 453 cases, many of which were false alarms.

Brits are still encouraged to enjoy the warm weather however to do so in a sensible way. Plugs over heating in houses is another common method for potential fire problems.

Group Manager Steve Jordan said: “I would like to start by thanking all of our firefighters, staff and colleagues from North West Fire Control for their hard work this weekend.

“With the hot weather set to continue for a couple of days yet, we are urging people to make sure they are being safe. We know people are looking forward to seeing their loved ones from today but please, if you decide to have a barbecue, do not use them on moorland or balconies, never leave it unattended, concentrate on what you are doing and keep a bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies.

“Our crews are continuing to assist colleagues from Lancashire with a large moor fire on Darwen Moor near Bolton today. This incident shows just how easily a fire can start on the moors or in the countryside so please, if you are out walking be extremely careful. Our message could not be simpler – do not have barbecues on the moors and never start campfires as these can spread incredibly quickly, with devastating results.

GMFRS have also issued advice to people wanting barbecues. Whilst they are not banned the public are urged to take precautions when having them.

The following advice is given.