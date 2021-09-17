Go North West make cancellations to services due to driver shortage

Go North West are having to make cancellations to services due to driver shortage.

The bus company that operates across Greater Manchester, released a statement on their website on Friday morning.

It read: “Due to a national shortage of drivers, we are really sorry that we are having to make some short notice cancellations on routes across our network.

“The national labour shortage is being felt across many sectors, with those businesses reliant on skilled drivers and engineers – including bus companies like Go North West – feeling the effects the hardest.

“We are working hard to avoid cancelling trips, but where buses are being cancelled, we are aiming to provide details of affected journeys through the Go North West app. Due to the nature of the cancellations, it may not always be possible to share details in advance, though we are doing our best to avoid consecutive buses being cancelled, or first and last trips not running.

“This is a short term problem, and we are working around the clock to resolve the situation. We are recruiting more and more colleagues each week, with new drivers joining our Driver Academy every day, though there is added pressure on the system with lots of companies trying to get new drivers through their driving tests all at the same time.

“Thank you for your patience as we work through what is a difficult time for everybody. Please remember to be kind to your driver – many of our colleagues are working overtime to keep you moving, and are under a lot of pressure themselves.”

Costumers are advised to download the Go North West app, and follow them on Twitter for the latest updates.

(Lead Image Credit: Go North West)